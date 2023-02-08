Impinj: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Impinj Inc. (PI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $118,000 in its fourth quarter.…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Impinj Inc. (PI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $118,000 in its fourth quarter.

The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 41 cents per share.

The provider of radio frequency identification products posted revenue of $76.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $24.3 million, or 95 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $257.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Impinj expects its per-share earnings to range from 30 cents to 36 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $82 million to $85 million for the fiscal first quarter.

