Imax: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario (AP) — MISSISSAUGA, Ontario (AP) — Imax Corp. (IMAX) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.6 million.…

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario (AP) — MISSISSAUGA, Ontario (AP) — Imax Corp. (IMAX) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Mississauga, Ontario-based company said it had net income of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 19 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The entertainment technology company posted revenue of $98 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $96 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $22.8 million, or 40 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $300.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IMAX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IMAX

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.