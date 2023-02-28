IGT: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — International Game Technology PLC (IGT) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $64 million,…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — International Game Technology PLC (IGT) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $64 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The London-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 40 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The slot machine maker posted revenue of $1.09 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.04 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $275 million, or $1.35 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.22 billion.

IGT expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.1 billion to $4.3 billion.

