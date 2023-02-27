ICU Medical: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) — SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) — ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI) on Monday reported a fourth-quarter loss…

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) — SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) — ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI) on Monday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $15.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The San Clemente, California-based company said it had a loss of 65 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to $1.60 per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $578 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $74.3 million, or $3.11 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $2.28 billion.

ICU Medical expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.75 to $7.25 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ICUI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ICUI

