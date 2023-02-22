Icon PLC: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Icon PLC (ICLR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $117.4 million. The Dublin-based company…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Icon PLC (ICLR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $117.4 million.

The Dublin-based company said it had profit of $1.42 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.13 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.06 per share.

The contract research organization posted revenue of $1.96 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.95 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $505.3 million, or $6.13 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.74 billion.

Icon PLC expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.40 to $13.05 per share, with revenue in the range of $7.94 billion to $8.34 billion.

