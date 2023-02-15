ICL Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — ICL Group Ltd (ICL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of…

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — ICL Group Ltd (ICL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $331 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had net income of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The potash and fertilizer producer posted revenue of $2.09 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.16 billion, or $1.67 per share. Revenue was reported as $10.02 billion.

