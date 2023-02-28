ICF: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — ICF International Inc. (ICFI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $8.9 million.…

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — ICF International Inc. (ICFI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $8.9 million.

The Fairfax, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 47 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.56 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.49 per share.

The consulting and technology services provider posted revenue of $475.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $469.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $64.2 million, or $3.38 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.78 billion.

ICF expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.15 to $6.45 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.93 billion to $2 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ICFI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ICFI

