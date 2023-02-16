Iamgold: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Iamgold Corp. (IAG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $24 million, after reporting…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Iamgold Corp. (IAG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $24 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of 5 cents. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring gains, were 2 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The gold and niobium mining company posted revenue of $207.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $70.1 million, or 15 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $958.8 million.

