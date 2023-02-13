IAC: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — IAC Inc. (IAC) on Monday reported a loss of $1.4 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — IAC Inc. (IAC) on Monday reported a loss of $1.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 5 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 37 cents per share.

The Y posted revenue of $1.25 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.17 billion, or $13.55 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $5.24 billion.

