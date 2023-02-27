Hyster-Yale Materials: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (HY) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $7.6 million,…

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (HY) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $7.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Cleveland-based company said it had profit of 44 cents.

The maker of lift trucks and aftermarket parts posted revenue of $985.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $74.1 million, or $4.38 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.55 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HY

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.