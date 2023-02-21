HSBC: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBC) on Tuesday reported net income of $4.62 billion in its…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBC) on Tuesday reported net income of $4.62 billion in its fourth quarter.

The London-based bank said it had earnings of $1.15 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $24.85 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $15.35 billion, exceeding Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $14.82 billion, or $3.70 per share. Revenue was reported as $55.35 billion.

