If buzzwords and typically used expressions were two people who got together to create a very well-spoken baby with amazing…

If buzzwords and typically used expressions were two people who got together to create a very well-spoken baby with amazing memory, its name would be ChatGPT. Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer, nicknamed ChatGPT, is an advanced chatbot with many capabilities being used in generating content. But should job seekers use it when creating resumes or applying to jobs?

What Is Chat GPT?

Most of us are familiar with Siri or Alexa, where you can ask a question or make a simple request and get a successful response. The significance of ChatGPT is that it can have a conversation with the user to answer longer, more complex questions or requests in a conversational way. It has been “trained” by the makers, OpenAI, to learn what a human typically means when they ask a question.

“The dialogue format makes it possible for ChatGPT to answer followup questions, admit its mistakes, challenge incorrect premises, and reject inappropriate requests,” says the ChatGPT website.

The range and ethics of uses are still being discovered and debated by users experimenting with its capabilities, but use in creating email correspondence, papers, school assignments and summaries has received considerable media coverage. It is reasonable to assume that conversational AI chatbots, like ChatGPT, will have a wide-spread and likely indelible impact on how content surrounding career and job search is authored.

[READ: Why Software Developer Is the No. 1 Job of 2023.]

Can Chat GPT Write a Resume or Cover Letter?

If you are looking for a new job right now, you are very familiar with the need to stand out with well-written content in your resume and cover letter. ChatGPT can be a helpful tool in this process. Here are some examples of its resume writing capabilities.

Resume Written By ChatGPT:

The request: “Create a resume for a head of recruiting at a tech company.”

Here’s the result, straight from ChatGPT:

(Your Name)(Address)

(Phone Number)(Email Address)

Summary:

Experienced and results-driven Head of Recruiting with over (Number of Years) of experience in the tech industry. Successful track record of leading high-volume recruitment initiatives and building best-in-class talent acquisition functions for technology companies. Proven ability to develop and execute effective sourcing and recruitment strategies, and to build strong relationships with hiring managers and key stakeholders. Committed to creating a positive candidate experience and driving diversity and inclusion in the hiring process.

Experience:

Head of Recruiting

(Tech Company), (Location)

(Date)-Present

— Lead and manage a team of recruiters to deliver high-quality talent acquisition services to the company.

— Develop and execute effective sourcing and recruitment strategies to meet the company’s current and future talent needs.

— Partner with HR, business leaders, and hiring managers to understand their talent acquisition requirements and ensure a seamless recruiting process.

— Build and maintain strong relationships with key stakeholders, including universities, industry associations, and recruiting firms, to expand the company’s talent network.

— Implement innovative recruiting methods and technologies to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the talent acquisition process.

— Collaborate with HR and diversity, equity, and inclusion teams to drive diversity and inclusion in the hiring process.

Education:(Degree and Field of Study), (University Name), (Graduation Date)

Skills:

— Talent Acquisition Strategy and Planning

— Sourcing and Recruitment

— Candidate Experience

— Diversity and Inclusion

— HR Operations

— Performance Management

— Employee Relations

— Stakeholder Management

— Metrics and Reporting

Here is the resume summary from a second request:

The request: “Create a resume for a Head of People at a tech company” The result: Highly motivated and experienced Head of People with over (Number of Years) in human resources and talent management. Proven track record of leading HR initiatives and driving organizational growth in fast-paced, venture capital-backed tech companies. Strong expertise in employee relations, talent management, diversity and inclusion, and HR operations.

[READ:How to Write a Recommendation on LinkedIn]

ChatGPT and Your Job Search

In addition to career related content creation, ChatGPT can be helpful in researching and gathering information that can help prepare you for a specific career or an interview.

For example, when queried, “What skills are required for an Accounting Manager role?” the results included an accurate list of more than 10 skills that likely came from reviews of job descriptions.

When asked, “How to prepare for a product marketing interview?,” the result were seven generic (but helpful) interview tips.

When requested, “What questions are asked in marketing interview?” the results yielded 10 specific marketing-related interview questions.

The requests could have additional refinement to improve results.

One other ChatGPT use is to summarize a written description of an accomplishment or professional experience. This can be very helpful for the more detailed or unstructured communicator who would like to improve their ability to give more succinct or impactful answers during written or verbal interview questions.

[READ:20 Big Companies That Hire Remote Workers]

Review and Summary of ChatGPT

If a user started with ChatGPT’s resume content, they would have more time to make their content specific and customized. Change anything fairly generic and buzzword-heavy to better reflect your unique accomplishments. The layout of content in the response is not ideal. A resume would require a more engaging format to be effective, but the writing is a great starting point for those challenged by writer’s block.

The experiment with cover letters was similar. The more details provided, the more the chatbot delivered tailored results. After reviewing multiple responses, the framework of what was written was found to be a helpful guide, but about half of the content needed to be more specific. As a reader, it came across as formulaic.

Don’t use cut-and-pasted content from ChatGPT for either your resume or cover letter. Without the writer’s unique input, the resume and the cover letter read as a repeat of each other. This duplication is not effective when you are trying to get the reader’s attention and stand out in a job search.

ChatGPT has value for the job seeker and career-minded professional, especially during a stressful or busy job search requiring multiple resumes, cover letters, follow up notes and more. Whether it is providing a writing framework for a thank you note, reducing a long example to a few key points, or getting the basics established for a resume, its ability to synthesize large amounts of information and produce well-written content has merit.

However, cut-and-paste methods alone are not as effective and could turn off an experienced recruiter. Job seekers who validate, revise and customize the content before using ChatGPT results during their job search will increase their success.

Additionally, unrestricted access to ChatGPT and other similar tools, may be an issue. ChatGPT is currently available for a limited time for free at chat.openai.com so that OpenAI can research and gain feedback on its use. But given the high demand, the free version may be unavailable at times. For those users that want all time access to it, there is a ChatGPT Plus subscription available as well.

In short, progress can be risky and scary — and ChatGPT is progress. If used as a guide, distiller of content and framework, ChatGPT could have many benefits for its job-seeking users.

More from U.S. News

How to Write a Resume

15 Resume Mistakes to Avoid

How to Choose a Career

How to Use ChatGPT for Your Resume and Job Search originally appeared on usnews.com