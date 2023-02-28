How to Study Business With a Focus on Human Rights

The issue of humans rights surfaces routinely in a company’s decision-making processes, including around outsourcing labor, labor standards, privacy and…

The issue of humans rights surfaces routinely in a company’s decision-making processes, including around outsourcing labor, labor standards, privacy and surveillance, experts say. Many colleges are recognizing that by creating undergraduate and graduate classes or programs that connect business and human rights work.

“I think more and more companies are realizing whatever they’re doing, there’s a human rights component,” says Michael Posner, founder and director of New York University’s Stern Center for Business and Human Rights. “And business schools ought to be preparing the next generation of business leaders to tackle those issues in a smart way.”

How Business and Human Rights Work Intersect

Having an emphasis on human rights work in business is important, especially for students interested in starting their own company, says Faris Natour, who directs and lectures in the Human Rights and Business Initiative at the University of California, Berkeley.

Starting an apparel brand involves making decisions about where products will be manufactured, for instance. “There are huge human rights implications to that question,” Natour says.

Over the years, companies like Nestlé, Shein and Forever 21, among others, have been accused of human rights violations, including using child labor, having poor working conditions and paying low wages.

Consumers are also increasingly interested in aligning their purchasing practices with their values, Natour says. “They want to support brands that stand for what they stand for. And so from that perspective, human rights are becoming really important to understand and navigate as a business leader.”

But often, it can be difficult to decipher whether companies are truly putting human rights at the center of their work or just promoting empty promises on social media, experts say.

“Our job is to help students differentiate what good looks like in a world where there’s a lot of messaging, a lot of marketing and a lot of communication on this subject, but not all of it represents genuine efforts, for example, on human rights,” says Rachel Chambers, an assistant professor of business law and co-director of the Business and Human Rights Initiative at the University of Connecticut.

Colleges That Emphasize Human Rights Work in Business

Established in 2013 as the first center of its kind, NYU’s Stern Center for Business and Human Rights analyzes current business and human rights issues through research, projects and classes.

“What we are doing here at the center is encouraging the next generation of business leaders to be prepared to be sensitized to these issues and to have some tools and a perspective on how these things can be integrated more into the way business models are designed,” Posner says.

UC Berkeley launched the Human Rights and Business Initiative in 2015 as part of a collaboration between Berkeley Law’s Human Rights Center and the Center for Responsible Business at the Haas School of Business. Human rights work is incorporated in core undergraduate business and MBA disciplines through the initiative, which prioritizes research and hosts conferences, speaker series and webinars with stakeholders from various sectors.

“We see companies now establishing human rights functions, human rights teams and appointing human rights directors because you can’t really successfully run a business anymore without understanding what your human rights impacts as a company are and how you can mitigate those risks and maximize those opportunities,” Natour says. “They need people coming out of business schools really understanding the human rights responsibilities of business.”

Similarly, UConn’s Business and Human Rights Initiative supports education and research related to the intersection of human rights work and business across the university. UConn’s faculty have conducted scholarly research in areas such as stakeholder engagement, finance and human rights, digital human rights and corporate accountability mechanisms.

Other schools, like Columbia University in New York, also have programs and aim to embed business and human rights in their curricula.

What Should Students Expect to Learn?

Course topics vary at colleges, but students commonly learn about human rights standards — what they are, where they came from and how they apply to business broadly.

Posner teaches a class for MBA students at NYU called “Global Markets, Human Rights and the Press,” which uses guest speakers — often journalists who have reported on companies with human rights violations and representatives from technology, mining, manufacturing and large retail companies that have internally dealt with these issues — to discuss how companies react to or prevent a public crisis. Representatives from Edelman, a global public relations consulting firm, for instance, have visited the class to discuss their trust barometer, which analyzes public trust of global companies.

“I want to give students a three-dimensional view of what it’s like to be inside a company when there’s a kind of public controversy,” he says. “What do companies do well and what happens when they don’t address the issues quickly or even proactively?”

NYU also has related course options for undergraduate students, including “Business and Its Publics” and “Law, Business and Society.”

UC Berkeley offers several courses that blend human rights work and business, such as “Corporate Social Responsibility and Accountability,” which surveys “the legal landscape, the policy landscape and what the UN is doing in this field,” Chambers says.

Students also explore “why a business does or doesn’t engage in human rights and how we can encourage a business to do more,” she adds.

The field is rapidly changing, says Joanne Bauer, adjunct professor of international and public affairs and senior researcher for the Business and Human Rights Program at Columbia, so the syllabus for her “Corporations and Human Rights” course changes each semester. But one aspect always stays the same, and that’s the final paper topic, which requires students to evaluate how a real company has managed a human rights challenge.

“My students are now out in the world — many of them in positions of responsibility and leadership in the business and human rights field — doing human rights impact assessments, creating grievance mechanisms, providing support for companies to develop a stakeholder engagement program, working on multi-stakeholder initiatives and leading investor initiatives,” Bauer says. “There are real jobs connected to this work.”

