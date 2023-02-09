How to Network at Happy Hour

Happy hour isn’t just about grabbing a few beers after work to blow off steam — it’s also an excellent…

Happy hour isn’t just about grabbing a few beers after work to blow off steam — it’s also an excellent opportunity to network. Whether you want to make new professional contacts, explore business opportunities or find the career of your dreams, attending happy hour networking events can help you get the ball rolling.

If you’re anxious about putting yourself out there, don’t fret. In this article, we’ll share tips on making the most of your next happy hour gathering and expanding your professional contact list.

Why Happy Hours Are the Perfect Chance to Network

Happy hours offer an opportunity for meaningful conversations in an informal, organic and low-pressure setting. With tasty drinks and appetizers to enjoy, it’s easier to let your guard down and make connections without the pressure of a typical corporate networking event.

Overall, happy hour networking events are some of the best places to plant the seeds for future career success. Plus, you never know who you might meet — you may discover your next business partner or even gain insight into other career paths. Even if you don’t land your next contract or dream job at the venue, chances are you’ll still benefit down the line from the connections you made.

How to Get the Most Out of a Happy Hour Networking Event

Ready to put yourself out there and expand your network? Here are some actionable tips to help you make the most out of your upcoming happy hour event:

1. Go to the event with a goal in mind.

Attending a happy hour networking event with a goal in mind allows you to be more intentional about the connections you make. For example, if you’re looking to transition into a new career field, your goal might be to talk to three people who work in that industry. Or, if you want to expand your professional network, your plan could be to collect or hand out five business cards.

By knowing what you want from the event, you can avoid wandering around the venue aimlessly and missing out on valuable opportunities.

2. Look up event participants (if available).

Mark Grimm, a speaking and networking coach, says you should “look up the happy hour event participants ahead of time and check out their LinkedIn or other social media profile. Then, approach them at the event and ask them about one of their services or interests.” By doing so, you show that you’ve taken the initiative to learn more about each person you interact with — which can make all the difference in establishing a genuine connection.

3. Be helpful.

Another piece of advice that Grimm has for those looking to stand out at happy hour networking events is to be helpful. “You are likely an expert in something. Give that expertise away for free to help people,” he says.

Everyone has something unique to offer, so think about how you can bring value by giving away some of your industry-related expertise at the event. Plus, you’ll form better connections by being open and sharing what you know without expecting anything in return than starting each conversation with a sales pitch.

4. Dress to impress.

This goes without saying, but most people tend to judge you based on your appearance before they judge your actions or personality. Research suggests that it takes a tenth of a second for others to determine your trustworthiness upon meeting you. So, to make a good first impression, take the time to choose an outfit that exudes professionalism.

5. Bring business cards.

Business cards are an old-school yet effective way to exchange your contact information with someone in a professional setting. “I am constantly amazed at how many people show up to network without cards,” says Grimm. Not having a business card to hand out can make you appear like “you are not on the ball.”

But don’t worry if you don’t have your own business cards yet. Online services like Canva can help you create custom designs in just a few minutes and deliver the cards straight to your door.

6. Ask questions and listen actively.

Making real connections with people starts with showing a genuine interest in them. Most people enjoy talking about themselves and their businesses, so if you could be an active listener and ask engaging questions, they’ll be much more likely to trust you.

According to the Harvard Business Review, great listeners “capture ideas, ask questions, and restate issues to confirm that their understanding is correct.” Next time you attend a happy hour networking event, challenge yourself to be an active listener and dedicate your full attention to what the other person is saying.

7. Research the venue beforehand.

If you want to make meaningful connections at a happy hour networking event, do some research before heading to the venue. Loud places like clubs and busy bars can be great for having fun with friends but are not always the best spots for networking. So before RSVPing, look up reviews of the venue to find out if it provides a relaxed atmosphere conducive to talking.

8. Follow up after the event.

After the networking event, send a quick email or message to the people you met, thanking them for their time and keeping the connection alive. You could also follow them on LinkedIn and actively engage with their posts. However, remember to be genuine when interacting with your contacts online. Show real interest in what they have to say, and don’t just comment under their posts for the sake of commenting.

What Not to Do at a Happy Hour Event

While happy hour networking events are typically more laid-back and casual than formal business events, there are still a few things you should avoid doing.

1. Don’t be too aggressive in promoting yourself (or your business).

Remember that networking is all about building relationships and forming connections — not making a sale on the spot. Focus on getting to know people and having meaningful conversations instead of immediately pushing your product or service.

2. Avoid talking only about yourself.

It can come off as self-centered and ingenuine if you talk solely about your accomplishments and experiences at these events. Instead of dominating the conversation, ask questions to learn more about the people you meet, and actively listen so you can ask follow-up questions when they share their stories with you.

3. Refrain from drinking excessively.

While there’s nothing wrong with having a few fruity cocktails or cold beers at a happy hour event, remember that it’s still a professional setting. If you’re not careful, you could risk embarrassing yourself and damaging your reputation in front of other attendees.

4. Don’t hand out your resume unless requested.

Cara Heilmann, president of the International Association of Career Coaches, wrote in an email: “Nothing is more cringe than going to a networking event to have someone passing out their resume.” Unless the event organizer specifically asks you to bring your resume to the happy hour event, you should refrain from doing so.

Heilmann says you could instead “create a QR code for your LinkedIn profile that you flash at events” to help you grow your network without appearing too eager or desperate.

5. Don’t leave early without saying goodbye.

A happy hour networking event is about forming relationships, so don’t sneak out before taking the time to say goodbye. Thank those who hosted the happy hour and any new contacts made during the event. Not only is this polite, but it also helps you stand out from other attendees.

Relax and Enjoy the Experience

If you’ve never been to a happy hour networking event, it’s natural to feel nervous and intimidated. But don’t let your fear hold you back. Put yourself out there, practice active listening, ask thought-provoking questions and share your knowledge to build quality relationships. Most importantly, relax and don’t overthink it. Remember, even if you don’t form any immediate connections from the event, it’s still a fantastic learning experience that could benefit your career journey in unexpected ways.

