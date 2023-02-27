How to Keep Working Remotely Full Time

The pandemic transformed the workplace — making Zoom meetings and working in pajama pants the new norm. And despite the…

The pandemic transformed the workplace — making Zoom meetings and working in pajama pants the new norm. And despite the sudden shift in work dynamics, most employees are adjusting well to the WFH lifestyle. In fact, according to recent survey findings from the ADP Research Institute, 64% of the global workforce said they would consider looking for a new job if their employer wanted them back in the office full time.

However, with COVID numbers waning and restrictions lifting, returning to the office may become a reality for many. But don’t panic just yet. It’s possible to make a case for continuing to work remotely even if your employer wants you back in the cubicle.

[See: Best Remote Working Jobs.]

How to Make Your Work-From-Home Arrangement Permanent

Most employers value their employees’ opinions and will accommodate them if it creates a win-win situation. So, if you don’t want to head back to the office — and have a valid reason for it — have an honest conversation with your employer.

Here’s what to do — and what not to do — when convincing your boss to let you keep working from home.

Do: Schedule a Meeting

Taking the plunge and asking your boss to consider making your work-from-home arrangement permanent can be daunting. But don’t just nervously pitch the idea to your boss during a five-minute coffee break.

Instead, send out an invite over Zoom and schedule the meeting for at least 30 minutes so you have enough time to discuss. Be sure to send an email with the invite that briefly explains what the meeting will be about. That way, your boss could prepare their thoughts and questions in advance.

Do: Outline the Benefits

To prepare for your meeting, gather data on how remote work benefits employers and employees. To make your pitch persuasive, bring up compelling facts regarding how remote work contributes to positive environmental impact, business cost savings, better employee performance and so on.

Beyond these facts and figures, though, remember to touch on the emotional side of things. Let your boss know how your health, mood or personal life could benefit from you continuing to work remotely. For example, if you’re a working mom, tell your boss how remote work has allowed you to spend time with your kids and not miss the important milestones in their lives.

Do: Create a Proposal

By organizing your thoughts into a tangible document, you can make it easy for your boss to see how a work-from-home arrangement could be mutually beneficial. Plus, in most cases, they’ll respect the effort you put into submitting a proposal and take your request more seriously.

Here are some ideas of what to include in your proposal:

— The flexibility you’re looking for (for example, full-time remote vs. hybrid or flexible work arrangements).

— Specifics on how you’ll stay in touch with on-site employees and continue to accomplish your tasks from home.

— Description of your current office setup and whether you’d need additional software or hardware to continue working from home.

— Your value to the company and how remote work could benefit you and the company.

— Answers that address potential questions your employer may have.

[Read: How to Ask for a Leave of Absence From Work.]

Do: Suggest a Trial

Anna Shcherbyna, a human resources professional and founder of Remotivate, a remote recruitment agency, says, “Committing to a new way of work can be scary for an employer, so a compromise can be easier to agree on if it’s presented as a trial period.”

Along with the trial period, Shcherbyna says you should lay out the metrics you’ll use to track your performance. By doing so, you reassure your employer that your performance won’t suffer — and hasn’t been suffering — just because you’re working from home.

Don’t: Rage Quit Your Job in Frustration

It can be tempting to quit your job in frustration if returning to the office is a deal-breaker, but you should think twice. Of course, if you have a cushy emergency fund, you could afford to take time off to reconsider your options. However, if you don’t have a solid financial cushion to fall back on, making the hasty decision to resign could lead to regret.

Instead of rage quitting, interview with other companies offering WFH arrangements. That way, you’ll have another opportunity lined up when your current employer asks you to return to the office.

A few large companies that hire remote workers include Adobe, Citigroup, IBM, Oracle, Salesforce and Workday.

Don’t: Wing the Discussion

Thinking on your feet is great in certain situations, but preparation is key when it comes to important discussions about your job. Whether you’re looking to work from home full time or make a case for occasional remote days, it pays to go into the conversation armed with research, facts and stats. Don’t just wing it. Instead, demonstrate why working from home works for you and your employer. Bring notes if you worry about forgetting what to say during the meeting.

[See: Sites That Help You Find Legit Remote Jobs]

Don’t: Go at It Alone

Joe Mull, a 20-year HR veteran, recommends that you “work together with your team or department to advocate for WFH arrangements as a group.” He says doing so “raises the stakes for the employer, who will likely not want to disaffect large groups of people.”

So, if you’re considering approaching your boss about WFH opportunities, consider discussing the topic with your co-workers first and creating a unified front in making your case. With numbers on your side, you’ll be able to present a case that’ll be harder for your boss to ignore.

Don’t: Be Too Stern and Firm

Remember, your employer may need time to make a decision. To make it easier on your employer, don’t come on too strong with unrealistic expectations or demands. Instead, consider taking it slow by extending trial periods and timelines so your boss can test the waters and measure the impact of any changes.

If your employer is still hesitant about the full-time WFH arrangement, present the hybrid model as an alternative if you don’t mind going into the office a few times a week.

Remote Work Is Here to Stay

According to researchers at the career site Ladders, remote job opportunities will continue to increase through 2023. So, don’t be disheartened if your boss isn’t keen on letting you keep your remote work setup. Instead, start submitting job applications to companies that share your enthusiasm for telecommuting.

More from U.S. News

Best Remote Working Jobs

Sites That Help You Find Legit Remote Jobs

7 Best Part-Time, Work-From-Home Jobs

How to Keep Working Remotely Full Time originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 02/28/23: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.