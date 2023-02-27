How major US stock indexes fared Monday 2/27/2023

Stocks closed slightly higher, clawing back some of the losses from their worst week since early December. The S&P 500…

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% Monday, just its second gain in the last seven days. The Dow and the Nasdaq also rose.

Treasury yields eased a bit. That helped take some pressure off stocks after yields soared this month as Wall Street raised its forecasts for how high the Federal Reserve will take interest rates and how long it will keep them there. Such forecasts have jumped as inflation and much of the overall economy have remained more resilient than expected.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 12.20 points, or 0.3%, to 3,982.24.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 72.17 points, or 0.2%, to 32,889.09.

The Nasdaq composite rose 72.04 points, or 0.6%, to 11,466.98.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 5.78 points, or 0.3%, to 1,896.27.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 142.74 points, or 3.7%.

The Dow is down 258.16 points, or 0.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,000.50 points, or 9.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 135.02 points, or 7.7%.

