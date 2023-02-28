Live Radio
Hovnanian: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 28, 2023, 10:21 AM

MATAWAN, N.J. (AP) — MATAWAN, N.J. (AP) — Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (HOV) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $18.7 million.

The Matawan, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $2.26 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $515.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in April, Hovnanian said it expects revenue in the range of $525 million to $625 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HOV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HOV

