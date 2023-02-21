Live Radio
HIVE Blockchain: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 21, 2023, 5:33 AM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) on Monday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $90 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of $1.09 per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were 49 cents per share.

The crypto currency mining company posted revenue of $14.3 million in the period.

