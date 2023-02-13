High Paying Jobs Without a Degree

You don’t need a four-year degree to score these jobs. There are many options for high-paying jobs without getting an…

There are many options for high-paying jobs without getting an expensive college education. The jobs on this list require a high school diploma, and some are accessible with postsecondary education and training. Others require certification or a license. Most of these jobs also feature a low unemployment rate or great projected job growth, which can mean job security.

These positions are compiled from our 100 Best Jobs list. Check out our Best Jobs methodology for more information.

Community Health Worker

Median Salary: $46,590

Education Required: High school diploma or equivalent

Projected Job Growth: 15.9%

Community health worker is ranked No. 3 for Best Jobs Without a College Degree. They work with communities to help get access to health care and social services, such as Medicare. They also do outreach to help people get past any barriers to aid. Community health workers ensure people have access to housing, for example.

Medical Records Technician

Median Salary: $46,660

Education Required: Postsecondary nondegree award

Projected Job Growth: 6.6%

Medical records technician is ranked No. 1 for Best Jobs Without a College Degree. These workers keep track of patient files and use the medical coding system. Some may be required to have an associate degree or certification, while others may only need a high school diploma.

Massage Therapist

Median Salary: $46,910

Education Required: Postsecondary nondegree award

Projected Job Growth: 20%

Massage therapists may need to be licensed, depending on the state. They also need to pursue postsecondary education. Massage therapists relieve pain and stress for patients. They treat injured muscles and joints by applying pressure, or use other healing techniques.

Solar Photovoltaic Installer

Median Salary: $47,670

Education Required: High school diploma or equivalent

Projected Job Growth: 27.2%

Solar photovoltaic installers put solar panels on rooftops of buildings and also maintain them. They usually need a high school diploma. They also receive on-the-job training for up to a year. It’s possible to take courses at a community college for this role as well.

Licensed Practical and Licensed Vocational Nurse

Median Salary: $48,070

Education Required: Postsecondary nondegree award

Projected Job Growth: 6.3%

Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses must undertake an approved program that usually takes one year to complete. They work with doctors and registered nurses to provide some basic medical care and monitor patient health. This career is ranked No. 9 on the Best Jobs Without a College Degree list.

Firefighter

Median Salary: $50,700

Education Required: Postsecondary nondegree award

Projected Job Growth: 4.3%

Firefighters rescue people from fires and health emergencies, as well as some environmental disasters. Training goes beyond the fire academy. They must complete emergency medical training, physical as well as written tests and interviews.

Wind Turbine Technician

Median Salary: $56,260

Education Required: Postsecondary nondegree award

Projected Job Growth: 44.3%

Wind turbine technician is No. 2 on the Best Jobs Without a College Degree list. They maintain and install wind turbines. Wind turbine technicians learn electric and hydraulic maintenance, mechanical systems and other skills in technical school. They also learn on the job.

Hearing Aid Specialist

Median Salary: $59,500

Education Required: High school diploma or equivalent

Projected Job Growth: 15.7%

Hearing aid specialists give tests and also fit hearing aids. They receive on-the-job training. Job growth for this position is faster than the average.

Electrician

Median Salary: $60,040

Education Required: High school diploma or equivalent

Projected Job Growth: 7.1%

Electrician ranks No. 10 for Best Jobs Without a College Degree. Electricians must be licensed in most states, and they usually attend technical school or learn as apprentices. Electricians install and maintain electrical systems for power, lighting, communication and more.

Patrol Officer

Median Salary: $64,610

Education Required: High school diploma or equivalent

Projected Job Growth: 3.1%

Patrol officers not only respond to emergencies, but they also make regular rounds in communities. They ensure the safety of people and property. Some patrol officers have a high school diploma and attend a training academy, along with training on the job. Patrol officer has a low 0.9% unemployment rate.

Delivery Truck Driver

Median Salary: $38,280

Education Required: High school diploma or equivalent

Projected Job Growth: 10%

Delivery truck drivers usually have up to one month of on-the-job training, need a driver’s license and a good driving record. They transport items, typically from a distribution center to the customer. They have a 10% projected employment rate over the next 10 years, which is faster than the average.

Medical Assistant

Median Salary: $37,190

Education Required: Postsecondary nondegree award

Projected Job Growth: 15.8%

Medical assistants cover a range of duties in health care settings. They may take patients’ vital signs, schedule appointments, distribute medications and perform other medical care or administrative tasks. Medical assistants may work evenings, weekends or on holidays to meet patient needs.

Pharmacy Technician

Median Salary: $36,740

Education Required: High school diploma or equivalent

Projected Job Growth: 15.9%

Pharmacy technicians work closely with pharmacists. They get prescription medication measured and labeled. They also fill prescriptions for customers and receive payment. Pharmacists usually review medication first before it is given to a patient.

Landscaper and Groundskeeper

Median Salary: $34,430

Education Required: No formal educational credential

Projected Job Growth: 4.8%

Landscapers and groundskeepers are usually trained on the job. They mow and fertilize lawns, weed and may apply pesticides. Some states may require them to have a license in order to use chemicals like fertilizers or pesticides on lawns. They also clear lawns of dead vegetation and make sure they are safe to use.

Recreation and Fitness Worker

Median Salary: $30,930

Education Required: High school diploma or equivalent

Projected Job Growth: 15.9%

Recreation and fitness workers may work with youth, the elderly or other groups to make sure they enjoy fun activities. They may work at recreation facilities, summer camps, nursing homes, parks or other areas. Their work may be seasonal, part time or on weekends.

Update 02/14/23: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.