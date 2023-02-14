Herc Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of…

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $97.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bonita Springs, Florida-based company said it had profit of $3.27. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.44 per share.

The equipment rental supplier posted revenue of $786 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $329.9 million, or $10.92 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.74 billion.

