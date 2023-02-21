Live Radio
Helix Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Helix Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 21, 2023, 5:31 AM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The offshore oil and gas services contractor posted revenue of $287.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $87.8 million, or 58 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $873.1 million.

