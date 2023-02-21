Helix Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.7…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The offshore oil and gas services contractor posted revenue of $287.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $87.8 million, or 58 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $873.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HLX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HLX

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.