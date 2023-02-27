Helios Technologies: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Helios Technologies, Inc. (HLIO) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $17.5…

The Sarasota, Florida-based company said it had profit of 54 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 78 cents per share.

The maker of screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds posted revenue of $196 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $98.4 million, or $3.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $885.4 million.

Helios Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.95 to $4.10 per share, with revenue in the range of $910 million to $940 million.

