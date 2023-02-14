HEI: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $57.8 million.…

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $57.8 million.

The Honolulu-based company said it had profit of 52 cents per share.

The the parent of Hawaii’s largest electricity generator posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $243 million, or $2.20 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.74 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HE

