Healthcare Services: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 15, 2023, 7:22 AM

BENSALEM, Pa. (AP) — BENSALEM, Pa. (AP) — Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $16.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bensalem, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 22 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The provider of housekeeping, laundry and dietary services to health care facilities posted revenue of $424 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $418 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $34.6 million, or 47 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.69 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HCSG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HCSG

