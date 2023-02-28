Health Catalyst: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $35.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The South Jordan, Utah-based company said it had a loss of 66 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 5 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 10 cents per share.

The provider of data analytics for the health care industry posted revenue of $69.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $68.4 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $137.4 million, or $2.63 per share. Revenue was reported as $276.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Health Catalyst said it expects revenue in the range of $70.3 million to $72.3 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $290 million to $295 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HCAT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HCAT

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.