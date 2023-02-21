Haverty Furniture: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Haverty Furniture Cos. (HVT) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $23.7 million. The…

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $1.39 per share.

The residential furniture and accessories retailer posted revenue of $280.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $89.4 million, or $5.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.05 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HVT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HVT

