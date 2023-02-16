Hasbro: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — Hasbro Inc. (HAS) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $128.9 million,…

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — Hasbro Inc. (HAS) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $128.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based company said it had a loss of 93 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to $1.31 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.30 per share.

The toy maker posted revenue of $1.68 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $203.5 million, or $1.46 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.86 billion.

Hasbro expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.45 to $4.55 per share.

