Hamilton Lane: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — Hamilton Lane Inc. (HLNE) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $21.9 million.

The Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 43 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The private-market investment firm posted revenue of $127.1 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $124.4 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HLNE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HLNE

