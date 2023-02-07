Haemonetics: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Haemonetics Corp. (HAE) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $32.9 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had net income of 64 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 85 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 79 cents per share.

The provider blood management systems for health care providers and blood collectors posted revenue of $305.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $292.4 million.

Haemonetics expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.90 to $3 per share.

