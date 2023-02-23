Grid Dynamics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (GDYN) on Thursday reported a loss…

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (GDYN) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Ramon, California-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $80.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $77.7 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $29.2 million, or 42 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $310.5 million.

