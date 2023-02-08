Green Plains: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Green Plains Renewable Energy Inc. (GPRE) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Green Plains Renewable Energy Inc. (GPRE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $38.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had a loss of 66 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 20 cents per share.

The ethanol production, marketing and commodities company posted revenue of $914 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $864.7 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $127.2 million, or $2.29 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.66 billion.

