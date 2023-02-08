Green Plains Partners: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $9.6…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $9.6 million.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had profit of 41 cents per share.

The ethanol and fuel storage company posted revenue of $20.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $40.7 million, or $1.72 per share. Revenue was reported as $79.8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GPP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GPP

