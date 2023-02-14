Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Green Giant: Fiscal Q1…

Green Giant: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 14, 2023, 10:10 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SHAANXI, China (AP) — SHAANXI, China (AP) — Green Giant Inc. (GGE) on Monday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $573,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Shaanxi, China-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

The real estate developer posted revenue of $164,700 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $165,000.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GGE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GGE

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up