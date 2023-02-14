Green Giant: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SHAANXI, China (AP) — SHAANXI, China (AP) — Green Giant Inc. (GGE) on Monday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of…

SHAANXI, China (AP) — SHAANXI, China (AP) — Green Giant Inc. (GGE) on Monday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $573,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Shaanxi, China-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

The real estate developer posted revenue of $164,700 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $165,000.

