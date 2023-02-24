Gray Television: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Gray Television Inc. (GTN) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $186 million. The Atlanta-based…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Gray Television Inc. (GTN) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $186 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $1.88 per share.

The broadcast television company posted revenue of $1.07 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $455 million, or $4.33 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.68 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Gray Television said it expects revenue in the range of $777 million to $796 million.

