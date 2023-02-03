Grains mostly lower and livestock mixed

Wheat for Mar. fell 4.25 cents at $7.5675 a bushel; Mar. corn was up 2.25 cents at $6.7550 a bushel,…

Wheat for Mar. fell 4.25 cents at $7.5675 a bushel; Mar. corn was up 2.25 cents at $6.7550 a bushel, Mar. oats lost 5.75 cents at $3.8350 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans was off 2.25 cents at $15.32 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle rose .52 cent at $1.6027 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was up .18 cent at $1.8610 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs was off .33 cent at $.7502 a pound.

