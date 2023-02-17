Grains higher, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Mar. was up .50 cent at $7.6550 a bushel; Mar. corn rose 1.75 cents at $6.7775 a bushel,…

Wheat for Mar. was up .50 cent at $7.6550 a bushel; Mar. corn rose 1.75 cents at $6.7775 a bushel, Mar. oats was up .76 cent at $3.6375 bushel; while Jan. soybeans was up .75 cent at $15.2725 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle rose .80 cent at $1.6357 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was up .30 cent at $1.8652 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs was off .50 cent at $.8527 a pound.

