Grains mixed, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. was off .25 cent at $7.8575 a bushel; Mar. corn was up 3.50 cents at $6.82 a bushel; Mar. oats fell 5.25 cents at $3.7075 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans rose 6.25 cents at 15.42 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle rose .90 cent at $1.6212 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was up .87 cent at $1.8732 a pound; Feb. lean hogs was off .15 cent at $.7580 a pound.

