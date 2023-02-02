Grains mixed, Livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar.…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. was off 3 cents at $7.5225 a bushel; Mar. corn was up 1.25 cents at $6.77 a bushel; Mar. oats fell 7.50 cents at $3.8725 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans rose 5.50 cents at 15.30 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle gained .50 cent at $1.5902 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was up .05 cent at $1.8557 a pound; Feb. lean hogs rose .23 cent at $.7505 a pound.

