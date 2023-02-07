Grains mostly lower and livestock mixed

Wheat for Mar. was off .50 cent at $7.4975 a bushel; Mar. corn fell 5 cents at $6.74 a bushel,…

Wheat for Mar. was off .50 cent at $7.4975 a bushel; Mar. corn fell 5 cents at $6.74 a bushel, Mar. oats was up 1 cent at $3.8475 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans was down 6 cents at $15.1525 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle was off .25 cent at $1.6057 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle fell .50 cent at $1.8720 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs was was up .32 cent at $.7537 a pound.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.