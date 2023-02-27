Grains lower, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. declined 17.25 cents at $6.9750 a bushel; Mar. corn was down 7.75 cents at $6.4550 a bushel; Mar. oats was off 3.75 cents at $3.7925 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans fell 5.50 cents at 15.2175 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was unchanged at $1.6490 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was up .30 cent at $1.8950 a pound; Apr. lean hogs fell 1.95 cents at $.8467 a pound.

