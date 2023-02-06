Grains lower, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar.…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. declined 26.25 cents at $7.49 a bushel; Mar. corn fell 6.50 cents at $6.7275 a bushel; Mar. oats was off 2.50 cents at $3.8050 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans lost 12 cents at 15.20 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle rose .73 cent at $1.6050 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was up .22 cent at $1.8587 a pound; Feb. lean hogs fell .62 cent at $.7500 a pound.

