Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. declined 23.25 cents at $7.1475 a bushel; Mar. corn lost 17 cents at $6.5325 a bushel; Mar. oats gained 15.50 cents at $3.83 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans fell 10.50 cents at 15.2725 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was off .25 cent at $1.6490 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was up .33 cent at $1.8920 a pound; Apr. lean hogs rose .65 cent at $.8662 a pound.

