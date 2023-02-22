Grains, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar.…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. was down 23 cents at $7.3450 a bushel; Mar. corn was down .75 cent at $6.7675 a bushel; Mar. oats gained 4.25 cents at $3.65 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans was up 6.25 cents at 15.4675 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle rose 1.05 cents at $1.6472 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was up 1 cent at $1.8720 a pound; Apr. lean hogs lost 2.23 cents at $.8677 a pound.

