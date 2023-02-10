Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. advanced 24 cents at $7.86 a bushel; Mar. corn was up 3 cents at $6.7850 a bushel; Mar. oats fell 8 cents at $3.76 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans gained 21 cents at 15.3575 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle rose .25 cent at $1.6122 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was off .42 cent at $1.8645 a pound; Feb. lean hogs was up .03 cent at $.7595 a pound.

