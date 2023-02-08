Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Grains higher and livestock mixed

The Associated Press

February 8, 2023, 3:35 PM

Wheat for Mar. advanced 15 cents at $7.6475 a bushel; Mar. corn rose 4.50 cents at $6.7850 a bushel, Mar. oats was up 1.75 cents at $3.8650 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans gained 4.50 cents at $15.1975 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle was up .23 cent at $1.6080 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was off .75 cent at $1.8645 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs rose .55 cent at $.7592 a pound.

