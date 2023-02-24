Graham Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Graham Holdings Co. (GHC) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $6.2 million.…

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Graham Holdings Co. (GHC) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $6.2 million.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.28 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $18.80 per share.

The education and media company posted revenue of $1.06 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $67.1 million, or $13.79 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.92 billion.

