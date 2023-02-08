Golub Capital BDC: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $25.6 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs and amortization costs, came to 37 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $136.9 million in the period.

