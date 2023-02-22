Globe Specialty Metals: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Globe Specialty Metals Inc. (GSM) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $25.3 million.…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Globe Specialty Metals Inc. (GSM) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $25.3 million.

The London-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 42 cents per share.

The producer of silicon metal and silicon-based alloys posted revenue of $448.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $459.5 million, or $2.43 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $2.6 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GSM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GSM

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.