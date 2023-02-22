Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Global Industrial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Global Industrial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 22, 2023, 5:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. (AP) — PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. (AP) — Global Industrial Company (GIC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $13.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Port Washington, New York-based company said it had net income of 36 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 35 cents per share.

The technology products marketer posted revenue of $260.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $78.8 million, or $2.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.17 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GIC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up