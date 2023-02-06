Gladstone Capital: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Gladstone Capital Corp. (GLAD) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $5.7…

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Gladstone Capital Corp. (GLAD) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $5.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 25 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $19.3 million in the period.

